The salary caps implemented on clubs in League One and Two have been abandoned following a ‘decision by an independent arbitration panel’, reports The Guardian.

Last year, clubs voted in favour of introducing a £2.5million cap on a League One club’s wage bills, and £1.5million for clubs in League Two. Now though, those caps have been scrapped after an appeal by the Players’ Union, with the PFA quoted by The Guardian as saying:

“The PFA believes it is now in the best interest of the leagues, the clubs, and the players to work together and agree on rules that promote financial stability.”

The news has brought about a hugely positive response from fans of all clubs in League One and Two. But fans of those eyeing a lucrative promotion into the Championship are likely most pleased with the outcome – the likes of Charlton Athletic, Hull City and Sunderland.

Sunderland have endured a torrid time since their Premier League demise. Back-to-back relegation sees them in League One and after yet more hardship in the third-tier owing to the mismanagement of Phil Parkinson, and an ongoing takeover saga, the club finally looks to be on the right path.

Lee Johnson is the man at the helm. He’s quickly gained popularity among fans and there’s an overwhelming inevitability in the air that, once he has a full pre-season and hopefully the backing of a new owner, promotion into the Championship will be a given.

Having the salary caps abandoned is good news for all but for Sunderland in particular, it’s massive news. They’ve a host of first-team players out of contract in the summer, whose release at the end of the season looked unavoidable. Now though, Johnson can work through the names he wants to retain knowing that his Sunderland wage budget will not be capped.

What’s more is that Sunderland’s prospective takeover could be a lucrative one if pulled off and come next season, should they have free will of the transfer market, that goal of promotion becomes even more realistic. Tie that in with Sunderland having one of, if not the largest fan base outside the Championship, the eventual return of fans will only boost their finances and spending potential.

There’s a lot to look forward to for Sunderland fans. A lot still has to go right for them to achieve their eventual dream of returning to the top flight, some of which is out of their hands. But optimism is slowly creeping back into the Stadium of Light – see how these Sunderland fans reacted to the news of salary caps being scrapped today:

More importantly we can offer the players we have good contracts to keep them at the club and avoid losing them. Many out of contract at the end of the season. — Paul (@paulthomase) February 9, 2021

Let’s be honest James – Donald wouldn’t have spent anything anyhow. If takeover goes through no excuses for not spending now though #SAFC — Lee Walker (@walke2l) February 9, 2021

Excellent news.

Let's get through this season to the best of our ability, and see where we end up.

Next year give LJ all the support we can muster financially, to keep the best of what we have, and to secure the best young players from League 1.

No big time Charlies please! — Paul Summerside (@summerside49) February 9, 2021

Too late though, coming out now has still made it an unfair level playing field this year. We should be allowed an extended transfer window to sign players and then sue the EFL for damaging our chances of promotion. We also need to resign our out of contract players now as well. — Gaz K (@gazk_mackem) February 9, 2021

But just in time for many players out of contract and we can spend now — Jason (@JHA88) February 9, 2021

Salary cap news is huge for us! Enables us to offer better contracts to players we may have lost to championship sides. It also allows us to spend, what we’ve generated rather than being penalised. Let’s hope the new set up of staff and transfer policy make use of it #EFL #SAFC — Kuntz E. Normus (@GarethDuff) February 9, 2021