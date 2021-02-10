Barnsley will have Toby Sibbick and Romal Palmer available for their FA Cup fifth-round tie with Chelsea.

The Reds takre a break from Championship action to continue their efforts in the knockout competition on Thursday night, when they take on the Premier League giants.

While yet to pick up a league win since the turn of the year, Barnsley have enjoyed their time in the FA Cup so far.

After seeing off Tranmere Rovers in the third round, they produced a dominant display to topple Championship leaders Norwich City in the next stage.

That set up a tie against Chelsea, who beat the Reds 6-0 at Stamford Bridge in the third round of the EFL Cup back in September.

Palmer missed out on Barnsley’s last match, a draw at Nottingham Forest the weekend before last, with a hamstring problem.

That was set to rule the midfielder out of last Saturday’s clash with Derby County as well, but the postponement of that fixture has given him time to recover.

The extra time has also proved a blessing for defender Sibbick, who was also expected to miss the Derby match with an unspecified injury but has now fully recovered.

“First we have some players back from injuries, with Romal Palmer, with Toby Sibbick,” Barnsley head coach Valerien Ismael told The72. “They trained today and they are available for the game on Thursday.”

The game will come too soon for Aapo Halme (muscular) but the Finn will be back in training with the Reds on Friday, leaving fellow defenders Liam Kitching (groin) and Ben Williams (ACL) as the only players still out.

“It is a good feeling that we have almost all the squad,” said Ismael. “With the postponed game against Derby we worked more with the guys, more time to prepare for the game and the block (of games) in February that is coming for us. That’s why it was a good time for us to work.”

Barnsley will also be boosted by the presence in the squad of Daryl Dike, the United States international striker signed on deadline day from Orlando City, on loan until the end of the season.

Dike could have played a role against Derby but Ismael says that he will be in better shape after a few extra days training, should he make a debut against Chelsea.

“It was maybe a good thing, a positive aspect that he recovered a lot after the travel from Orlando to Barnsley with the jet leg,” said the Reds boss. “The first few days were difficult for him but now he is fine, he has adapted and he is more ready than a few days (ago). It’s a good thing for us.”