Reading play host to Brentford on Wednesday, in what is being billed as a season-defining encounter at the Madejski Stadium by fans and pundits alike.

Both firmly embroiled in the race for promotion in the Sky Bet Championship, there will be an urgency from both sides to try and secure the three points due to the significant impact it could have on the psychology of the division in the next few months.

Visitors Brentford could climb into top spot in the English second-tier table with a win against the Berkshire club. Fascinatingly, the dynamic of the league could be substantially altered should the Bees fire their way to victory. Laying the gauntlet down to their immediate positional rivals against Reading could see Brentford become the bookies favourites to claim the Sky Bet Championship come May.

Home side Reading also carry aspirations of reaching the top-flight within 2020/21. After performing admirably so far this campaign, getting the better of Brentford tomorrow would see the Royals come into the discussion for the title race, as well as moving three points off the automatic promotion berths.

In terms of team news, Reading will have to contend with the absences of striker George Puscas and club captain Liam Moore due to injury. On the other hand, Brentford move into the fixture without crocked duo Christian Nørgaard and Shandon Baptiste. Other than those mentioned, both club managers have a full card of players to choose from in what could be one of the most entertaining games of the campaign at the Madejski Stadium.