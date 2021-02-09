Sheffield Wednesday are battling to preserve their Championship status this season.

The Owls are back in action tonight and welcome Wycombe Wanderers to Hillsborough as they look to bounce back from their 4-1 defeat to Millwall last time out.

Neil Thompson remains in caretaker charge of the Yorkshire outfit and had guided them to back-to-back league wins over Preston North End and AFC Wimbledon before his side were picked apart by the Lions.

Read: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday loan man to join Watford

Nevertheless, Wednesday will see tonight as an opportunity to get three points over a relegation rival and need to pick up three points.

There is plenty of off-field activity going on at the club and the fans will be hoping for a win tonight as a distraction. Kick-off is 7pm in snowy South Yorkshire.

In the meantime, here is a quick for Wednesday fans to have a go at. Where did they sign these players from/which club were they at before joining the Owls?