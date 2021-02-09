Southend United boss Mark Moseley is hoping Nile Ranger returns to training, as per a report by the Echo News.

The ex-Swindon Town and Blackpool striker had been back training with his former club but is currently sidelined with injury.

Nevertheless, the Shrimpers are hopeful he will be able to return soon.

They are also casting an eye over experienced duo Ricky Holmes and Jay Simpson, both of who are currently free agents and weighing up their next moves.

Read: Huddersfield Town working on deal for free agent

Moseley has said: “Nile has a very minor strain at the moment. Hopefully he will be able to train with the group soon and try and prove his worth.”

Ranger, who is 29 years old, played for Southend in 2016 to 2018 and has most recently been playing non-league football for Spalding United.

He started out with spells as a youngster at Crystal Palace and Southampton before Newcastle United signed him in 2008. He went on to play 63 times for their senior side and was part of their 2010 promotion side to the Premier League.

Read: Former Huddersfield Town and Lincoln City boss has held talks with AFC Wimbledon

Ranger also had loan spells at Yorkshire duo Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday during his time in the North-East.

He left St. James’ Park in March 2013 by mutual consent and was snapped up by Swindon five months later. Ranger was a hit with the Robins and scored 10 goals in 28 games to earn a move to the Championship with Blackpool after a season.

However, he played just 14 times for the Tangerines and later dropped down the league to join Southend.

Ranger scored nine goals in 49 games for the Roots Hall club and he has returned to train with them.

Should Southend re-sign Ranger?