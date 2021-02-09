Speaking on Instagram, Blackburn Rovers midfielder Lewis Holtby has said he will be back in action in a ‘couple of weeks’ after suffering a knee injury vs QPR.

The German playmaker was forced off just over 15 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute for Jacob Davenport.

Having suffered a knee ligament injury last season that kept him out for a chunk of the campaign, there were fears that he had picked up the same injury again.

However, the 30-year-old has now provided an update that will ease the fears of Blackburn Rovers supporters.

Speaking on Instagram, Holtby confirmed he will be spending only a ‘couple of weeks’ on the sidelines. The midfielder moved to thank the doctors for the work done on his knee last year, adding that he is feeling ‘blessed’.

“Ligaments are well,” he stated.

“Shoutout to my last year’s surgeon Mario Greuel and the medical team at Rovers. A couple of weeks and I’m back! Feel blessed considering the impact and shock! Let’s smash this rehab.”

Holtby has featured heavily for Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers side this season. Across all competitions, the former Spurs man has played in 23 games this season, netting one goal in the process.

In his absence, Rovers will be looking to bounce back from the loss to QPR. The Ewood Park outfit are now six points away from the play-off spots, currently occupying 8th spot.

Next up for Mowbray’s side is Preston North End. Alex Neil’s men will be keen to bounce back from consecutive defeats at the hands of Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday.