Former Hibernian defender Tam McManus says Kevin Nisbet and Ryan Porteous face a battle to get back into their side, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The duo were both linked with moves to the Championship in the last transfer window but Jack Ross’ side managed to keep hold of them. However, they have been left on the bench for the past two games.

Nisbet, who is 23 years old, was wanted by Birmingham City, whilst Porteous was on the radar of Millwall, both according to the Daily Record last month.

Hibs managed to fend off interest in the pair and retain their services until the end of this season at least.

McManus now believes they have some work to do to get their places back in the team with the Edinburgh outfit winning the past two games without them.

Nisbet only joined Hibs last summer from Dunfermline Athletic but has scored 13 goals in all competitions for them this season which planted him on the transfer wishlist of Birmingham last month.

Porteous, on the other hand, has been with the Easter Road outfit for his whole career to date and has established himself a key first-team player over recent seasons.

The in-demand duo have been warming the bench since the transfer window and could face a battle to get back on to the pitch with Hibs performing well at the moment.