Carlos Corberan was appointed as Huddersfield Town’s head coach in July last year, leaving his post at Leeds United.

Appointing Marcelo Bielsa’s right hand man seemed a masterstroke by Huddersfield Town. Corberan was hailed as an integral part of the Leeds United revolution but in his first managerial job in England, Corberan has struggled.

The 37-year-old held managerial positions at clubs in Cyprus before linking up with Leeds 2017. He worked his way up the coaching ranks to earn himself a spot next to Bielsa in the dugout, who spoke highly of the Spaniard. “Carlos is a good colleague, I have found that. He is very talented. I listen more to his opinion than I give mine to him,” he told Yorkshire Evening Post back in 2018.

Three years later, Corberan is managing the Championship’s 17th-place Championship side. Huddersfield Town have just five points between them and Birmingham City in 22nd, having not won a game in 2021. A 1-1 draw at Luton Town last time out stretched Huddersfield’s winless streak to seven in all competitions and now, Corberan’s abilities as an all-out manager look as though they’re coming into question.

But how is it that Corberan – a coach hailed by a globally respected one in Bielsa – hasn’t made promotion contenders out of Huddersfield Town? Simple – he’s not been given the backing. That ‘key’ difference which disparages his time at Leeds and his time at Huddersfield is the fact that Leeds United have one of the country’s leading recruitment systems in place, closely followed by the management. Huddersfield however have a recruitment strategy in place which doesn’t seem to take Corberan into consideration.

David Webb (Technical Director), Josh Marsh (Head of Recruitment) and Phil Hodgkinson (Owner/Chairman) seem to have the final say in all of Huddersfield Town’s transfer dealings. The trio were at fault for a host of lacklustre signings that contributed to Town’s Premier League demise in 2019, and the club is still suffering from the strains of a Premier League wage bill.

The atmosphere at Huddersfield Town could quickly turn sour. Corberan has had no way near the same spending money as his predecessors, of whom he’s been left to pick up the pieces. His coaching abilities are undoubted but as long as he’s having his hands tied in the transfer market, Huddersfield Town will continue to tumble down the Championship table and eventually, the Football League.