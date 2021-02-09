The EFL’s plans for salary caps in League One and League Two have been scrapped, as per a report by BBC Sport.

Proposals were in place to to cap third tier salaries at £2.5 million and fourth tier clubs at £1.25 million but this will no longer go ahead.

The news today is a boost to clubs like Charlton who no longer have to abide by the restrictions in place.

This means the Addicks will be free to spend money and won’t have to think about the financial guidelines imposed by the league.

The aim for Lee Bowyer’s men is to gain promotion this season and they are currently sat in 6th place in the table. They delved into the transfer window last month to sign five players but will have more freedom in future windows.

Here is how their fans have reacted on Twitter to the news that salary caps have been withdrawn-

no more salary cap!! get Aneke signed up and get Shinnie, Millar and Stockley on Perms!!! #cafc — Jon Munn Ⓙ (@jonnyrobmunn) February 9, 2021

No excuses in the summer now… #cafc — Paul Bennett (@PauloBennett) February 9, 2021

The salary cap removal not only keep hold of our key assets but also enables the opportunity of pre term contracts for players whom are available to start speaking to clubs as their contracts finishes. Suddenly project rebuild is really beginning to take shape. #cafc — itspels (@Itspels) February 9, 2021

With the salary cap gone, wonder if this will make converting some of those loans into permanent transfers any easier?? Would love to see shinnie, stockley and famewo permanent!! #cafc — Dan T (@DRT1984) February 9, 2021

All aboard HMS Buy the League #cafc — 🇲🇹 (@FSE_Freddo) February 9, 2021

