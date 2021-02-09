According to Coventry Live, Coventry City striker Amadou Bakayoko is “fully expected” to leave the club this summer.

The 25-year-old is out of contract the end of the season and was linked with a move away in the January transfer window.

Reports claimed both Swindon Town and Doncaster Rovers were interested in Bakayoko in January. However, a move failed to materialise and the striker remained with the Sky Blues.

Now, an update has been provided on his future at Coventry City.

According to Coventry Live, Bakayoko is ‘fully expected’ to leave the club in the summer when his contract comes to an end. The Sierra Leonean has struggled to make an impact with Coventry since joining from Walsall in 2018, when he put pen to paper on a three-year deal.

Across all competitions, Bakayoko has found the back of the net 12 times in 81 appearances for the club. The Sky Blues striker has also laid on five assists, with the majority of his goal contributions coming in his first season.

With a summer departure on the cards, it will be interesting to see how the powerful attacker’s situation pans out.

The recently linked Swindon Town and Doncaster Rovers would have the chance to bring Bakayoko in on a free transfer, assuming his contract expires.

