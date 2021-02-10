Swansea City take on Premier League leaders Manchester City in an intriguing FA Cup fifth round clash on Wednesday evening at the Liberty Stadium.

Both sides will be looking to take the initiative tomorrow night, with a place in the quarter-final of the competition at stake. The Swans will have to perform to peak capacity against a Manchester City side who will be amongst the favourites to lift the trophy in May.

In terms of team-news, the Jacks will have to cope without midfielder Korey Smith alongside forward Liam Cullen and goalkeeper Steven Benda as they recover from injury. In spite of this, Swansea City hold no other fresh fitness concerns and are expected to field a strong side as they look to pull off a giant killing.

On the other hand, the fixture comes too soon for Citizens hitman Sergio Aguero as he works his way back into contention after recuperating from COVID-19. Kevin De Bruyne remains on the side-lines for the time being, whilst Netherlands international Nathan Ake won’t return to the side due to recurring hamstring issues. Kyle Walker could make his return to the fold after sitting out their 4-1 trouncing of Liverpool on Sunday

Steve Cooper will look to take advantage of the absenteeism of key players present within the Manchester City side. Although still blessed with proven quality in every department, the Swans will take further encouragement from City’s struggles away to Sky Bet League Two side Cheltenham Town in the previous round.

Swansea City may elect to use a counter-attacking strategy tomorrow, in order to respond to Pep Guardiola’s tendency to allow his full-backs to be a regular feature in their offensive play. Only time will tell with regards to how the Sky Bet Championship side will approach tomorrow’s finely poised clash.