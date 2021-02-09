Wigan Athletic’s Tom Pearce is ‘out for a huge chunk of the run in’, reports The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Pearce, 22, is a product of the Leeds United academy. He moved to Wigan Athletic ahead of the 2019/20 campaign and has this season proved an influential player at left-back.

He’s so far made 23 League One appearances for strugglers Wigan this season, but now he looks set to miss a large part of the remainder of the season.

Alan Nixon tweeted earlier:

Wigan. Tom Pearce may be out for a huge chunk of the run in. Checks today but doesn’t look good. That’s a blow. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 9, 2021

Pearce’s injury is not only bad news for Wigan Athletic but bad news for Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls were linked with a late January swoop for the 22-year-old to fill their left-back problems, having missed out on previous target Harry Pickering.

Pearce was identified as a potential recruit for Sheffield Wednesday but they wouldn’t spend a single penny on transfers last month – their sole signings of the January window were Sam Hutchinson and Andre Green as free agents.

The left-back void has been a problematic position this season, for all of Garry Monk, Tony Pulis and Neil Thompson. It comes after Morgan Fox’s summer departure, with Matt Penney being the first-choice left-back of late.

It’s more than likely than Sheffield Wednesday will need a left-back come the summer and likely that they could return for Pearce who’s obviously impressed the Wednesday recruitment team.

But with the extent of his injury as yet unknown, it could potentially scupper any summer move for the Englishman.