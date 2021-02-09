Speaking to TalkSPORT, Harry Redknapp has said he will not be ‘officially involved’ at AFC Bournemouth after coming in ‘to help’ interim boss Jonathan Woodgate.

Reports emerged earlier this week revealing Harry Redknapp has been attending training with the Cherries recently.

Caretaker manager Woodgate has called in the help of the 73-year-old while he is in charge of things at Dean Court. Now, Redknapp has opened up on the role he will be playing with the Championship club.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Redknapp revealed that he will not be taking up an official role with Bournemouth. However, the former Spurs and Portsmouth manager has said he will be there to help, joking that he has nothing else to do.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Jonathan Woodgate has come in and taken over Bournemouth in temporary charge.

“He rang me up and said, ‘Harry, look, I don’t really know anybody up here, so if I need any insight or advice into the club would you help?’

“And I said, ‘Of course. I’m here for you, not a problem’. And Woody said, ‘Well maybe if you come and watch training one day, and we’ll have a cup of tea and a chat’.

“So of course I did; I’ve got nothing else to do! If I can help him in any small way, no problem. But officially? No. Not involved. I don’t really want to be involved, in all honesty. I just want to help if I can.”

Redknapp spent a four-year stint playing at Bournemouth before taking charge at Dean Court in 1983. He remained in charge of the Cherries until the summer of 1992, so he has plenty of knowhow regarding the south coast club.

Woodgate will be hoping Redknapp’s influence can help him to a successful stint as interim boss.

The former Middlesbrough manager has been non-committal on his desire to take the vacant role on a full-time basis, so it will be interesting to see who comes in to replace the sacked Jason Tindall.

