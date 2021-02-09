Birmingham City have had a torrid season under Aitor Karanka in the Championship, sitting in 22nd-place of the table after their weekend defeat at Bournemouth.

After the struggles of last season – Pep Clotet in charge, leaving the club stranded near the foot of the Championship with four games to go – the appointment of former Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough boss Karanka looked a worthy one.

A manager with pedigree and a Championship promotion to his name, theoretically, he should have this Birmingham City side firing. But his typically astute philosophy sees Birmingham struggling for goals and struggling for points in the Championship this season.

His tenure is coming into doubt with every passing week and there’s a growing section of fans who feel a change is needed to avoid relegation this season. A change could well be needed, and there’s one manager on the market who would fit the bill – Paul Cook.

Annoyingly for Birmingham City fans though, Karanka’s appointment as Birmingham City boss came a day before Cook left his role at Wigan Athletic. He’s been without a job since but has been strongly linked to the Sheffield Wednesday job, with that ship looking as though it’s long sailed.

He’s still available and should Birmingham City part ways with Karanka in the coming weeks then he, and the usual suspects will come into contention for the job – but Karanka should never have been handed the job, it should always have been Cook.

Birmingham City and Cook’s Wigan side last season share a lot of similar traits; both are run on shoestring budgets in the Championship and both like to play counter-attacking football, albeit it to different extents.

Cook showed last season that he can take a team like Wigan into the mid-table echelons. But for his club’s unavoidable relegation, Cook would still be a Championship manager and looks set to be again at some point this year – he’s nailed on for a job at some point, but who might land him remains to be seen.