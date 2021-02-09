Bristol City could welcome back on loan Fulham man Steven Sessegnon in the coming weeks, reports Bristol Live’s Gregor MacGregor.

The 20-year-old joined Bristol City on a season-long loan from Fulham in the summer. He and Alfie Mawson would bolster the Bristol City defence but both would pick up injuries early on into their stays.

Sessegnon picked up a hamstring injury after just two Championship appearances and has been sidelined since. Now though, MacGregor claims that Sessegnon is set to feature in Bristol City U23s fixture against Charlton Athletic U23 later today.

He tweeted earlier:

Steven Sessegnon set to play for #BristolCity U23s against Charlton Athletic U23s today. Another full-back option for City once he gets back up to match sharpness. — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) February 9, 2021

Bristol City Dean Holden have endured a contested season under Dean Holden. His side sit in 10th-place of the Championship table after 28 games of the season, with six points separating them from Bournemouth in 6th.

Sessegnon will be a welcome addition to the side going into the business end of the season, with Bristol City one of several clubs in the race to snatch a late play-off spot.

Bristol City are next in action against Sheffield United in the FA Cup tomorrow night. They resume Championship duties with a trip to face an out-of-favour Watford side at Vicarage Road, in what is another chance for the Robins to keep the pace on the top-six.

A play-off finish would be a huge success for Holden in his first season in charge. His side have shown signs of positivity but like under Lee Johnson, they remain inconsistent – Holden though will be hoping that Sessegnon’s return will give them an extra edge in their bid for a top-six finish.