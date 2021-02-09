Cardiff City travel to Rotherham United tonight with Alex Smithies and Jonny Williams both doubts for the Championship clash.

The Bluebirds are unbeaten in three matches since Mick McCarthy took over the reins from Neil Harris last month.

They finally ended an eight-match winless run last weekend, when Curtis Nelson and Keiffer Moore goals helped see off Bristol City 2-0 in a Severnside derby.

READ: Cardiff City could move for Premier League winger ahead of next season

There was concern early in that match on Saturday, however, when goalkeeper Smithies has to come off with illness.

The exact cause of the problem wasn’t known with McCarthy saying that “he looked very ill at the time”, but the problem is not believed to be as worrying as it first appeared and he may be able to take goal again in Rotherham.

Another player whose participation in South Yorkshire is in some doubt is attacking midfielder Williams, who picked up a knee injury in training the day before a potential debut following his move from Charlton Athletic.

McCarthy said that he expected the 27-year-old to be back this week, but the Rotherham game may just come too soon for him.

Max Watters, a fellow January recruit having signed from Crawley Town, returned to the squad at the weekend after missing the previous two games with an Achilles problem but didn’t get off the bench, and he will hope for a first run-out under the new boss.

READ: Current Cardiff City man could be on the move this summer

There are no other fresh injury concerns for Cardiff, but they do remain without several long-term absentees.

Lee Tomlin is closing in on his return from a groin injury, but Jordi Osei-Tutu (hamstring) is likely to be out for another month while Isaac Vassell’s long absence continues.