According at News at Den, Millwall winger Tyler Burey is set to commit his future to the club on a long-term contract.

After bursting on to the scene at AFC Wimbledon, the 20-year-old then made the move across London in the summer of 2019 to sign for his current employers. Making his introduction to life at Millwall in their 4-1 victory over Huddersfield at the tail end of last season, he has went on to make a further seven appearances for the Lions in the 2020/21 campaign.

Highly rated by Millwall boss Gary Rowett, there is real scope that the youngster could go on to be an important player for the club in years to come. Signing on a lengthy deal affords Burey the time to develop as a footballer without having to worry about his future, whilst it guarantees that the Londoners would be able to command a decent fee should he progress at a rapid rate and garner high-profile interest.

Burey adds to a raft of good news at the Den in the past few days. After thrashing Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 at the weekend, 22-year-old Danny McNamara agreed an extension to his deal in a similar move that illustrates that the Lions seem to be prioritising keeping hold of their younger talents. This move will undoubtedly benefit the Sky Bet Championship outfit moving forward, creating a sense of continuity and forward planning at the club.

Attentions will now turn to Saturday, as Millwall look to take three points from their visit to Reading as they look to climb the Sky Bet Championship table.