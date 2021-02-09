Writing for the Sunderland Echo, former Sunderland striker Stephen Elliott has urged the club to tie Charlie Wyke down to a new contract.

Wyke has emerged as a key player for the Black Cats in the 2020/21 campaign.

Across all competitions, the 28-year-old has found the back of the net 17 times in 30 games. His tally this season is a vast improvement on last campaign’s, in which he scored six goals in another 30 appearances.

However, Wyke has only a matter of months remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light. The Sunderland star penned a three-year deal after joining from Bradford City in 2021 and is now in the final year of his deal with the club.

Now, retired striker Stephen Elliott has urged his former club to tie Wyke down to a new contract. Writing for the Sunderland Echo, Elliott stressed the importance of securing a new deal for the striker, saying:

“What I would stress is, now he is such a key player for the club, it would be very wise to tie him up to a new deal as there is no doubt would-be suitors will have taken notice of this form.

“One thing Sunderland have struggled with since Josh Maja left is to have a regular goal scorer. Surely the club won’t let something similar happen again.”

Wyke has been Sunderland’s main attacking outlet so far this campaign. The former Bradford City man has 13 League One goals, eight ahead of second top scorer Grant Leadbitter.

Sunderland fans, do you agree with Elliott? Do the club need to get Wyke to sign a new contract before other clubs come in? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

