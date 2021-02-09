Rotherham United are expected to be without midfielder Jamie Lindsay for tonight’s visit of Cardiff City.

The Millers are on an exceptional run of form in the Championship which has seen them claim 13 points from their past six games, including winning the past two.

They followed up a home victory over Derby County last Wednesday with a weekend win at Preston North End, the 2-1 success lifting them out of the relegation zone.

Paul Warne’s side still have games in hand on the sides around them and can make further progress in their survival bid with points against Cardiff.

However, they are likely to go in search of a third consecutive win without central midfielder Lindsay, who was taken off in the first half at Preston.

The 25-year-old Scotsman had a hamstring problem and was due for a scan yesterday (Monday), with a tear feared which would see him miss several weeks.

“He is in pain now which isn’t a great sign,” manager Warne told the Rotherham Advertiser after the match. “If he’s pulled his hammy, it will be two to three weeks.”

If Lindsay is ruled out, Rotherham at least have a multitude of other options that they can now call on.

After naming a consistent line-up since the turn of the year, Warne reacted to the quick turnaround of matches at the weekend by making five changes.

Lewis Wing and Ryan Giles made first starts for the club since joining on loan in January, from Middlesbrough and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively.

George Hirst and Freddie Ladapo came in for in-form front partnership Matt Crooks and Michael Smith, along with a recall for defender Angus MacDonald.

The performances of a number of those fringe players will have given Warne extra food for thought regarding selection as he looks to navigate the busy week ahead.

However, Rotherham will still be without Joe Mattock, Kieran Sadlier (both ankle) and Chieo Ogbene (knee).

They are also likely to miss goalkeeper Jamal Blackman, who has not featured in the past two games as he completes a 10-day isolation period.