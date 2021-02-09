Premier League Burnley take on Sky Bet Championship outfit Bournemouth tonight, in an what is being billed as an intriguing FA Cup fifth round tie at Turf Moor.

Both sides will be desperate to secure victory in the midweek fixture, with a place in the FA Cup quarter-final at stake as both clubs look to make inroads on winning silverware this season.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has indicated that he will make some alterations to his usual line up, due to his priorities lying with keeping his club in the Premier League this campaign. Midfielders Josh Brownhill and Robbie Brady, striker Chris Wood as well as left-back Charlie Taylor are unavailable through injury problems for the relegation threatened Clarets.

As for the Cherries, top goal-scorer Dominic Solanke is set to miss out due to sustaining an ankle issue in last week’s 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at the Vitality Stadium. In positive news, Junior Stanislas remains ready for selection after his recent comeback from similar difficulties to his attacking counterpart.

Conceivably, Bournemouth may feel Tuesday’s contest is a great opportunity to progress to the latter stages of a cup competition. Going into the game as slight underdogs may fit the currently managerless club perfectly. Coupled with the reality of their opponents potentially resting key players ahead of crunch Premier League matches, Bournemouth’s creative intuition could cause the Clarets back-line real problems should they move the ball with purpose this evening.

The Bournemouth faithful will be hoping their side can overcome the challenge of top-flight opposition tonight, as they look to generate momentum to finish 2020/21 on the strongest possible terms.