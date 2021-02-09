Watford’s deadline day move for Newcastle United’s Matty Longstaff was ‘blocked’ by the Magpies board, over their ‘fury’ towards the Watford owners.

The Pozzo family who own Watford, also own Udinese. The Italian club were linked with signing Longstaff earlier in the season and Football Insider claims that Newcastle felt that Udinese’s pursuit of Longstaff had ‘unsettled’ the player.

Longstaff was out of contract at Newcastle United last season. Udinese had reportedly offered the midfielder a deal ahead of this season which would have had ‘detrimental effects’, before he eventually signed a renewal at Newcastle.

Having been omitted from Steve Bruce’s side this season, Longstaff was linked with a loan move.The Championship looked to be his most likely destination, with the likes of Derby County, Nottingham Forest and Watford having all been linked.

Watford would move for the midfielder on deadline day, but Newcastle deflected the offer because of their lasting fury with the Pozzo family.

Longstaff, 20, has made just five Premier League appearances for Newcastle his season. He broke through in the last campaign having scored twice in nine Premier League outings, but he’s fallen down the pecking order this time round.

Watford started the last transfer window in need of a midfielder. Xisco Munoz kick-started his tenure with the loss of Etienne Capoue to Villarreal and replacing him was one of last month’s top priorities.

Or so it should’ve been – Watford’s midfielder search seemingly took a backseat, resulting in the contested arrival of Dan Gosling from Bournemouth on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Up next for Watford is the visit of Bristol City in the Championship this weekend.