Huddersfield Town are indeed interested in Oumar Niasse and a deal ‘is in the works’, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Terriers have been linked with the former Hull City and Cardiff City loan man recently and are keen to bring him to the Championship to boost their attacking options for the second half of the season.

Niasse, who is 30 years old, has been available since being released by Everton at the end of the last campaign and has since been weighing up his next move.

He could now be thrown a lifeline by Huddersfield and it would be a good opportunity for him to get some game time.

Everton forked out a fee of around £13.5 million to lure Niasse to the Premier League in 2016 after he had impressed in Russia for Lokomotiv Moscow.

The Senegal international then spent five years on the books at Goodison Park, scoring nine goals in 42 appearances in all competitions.

He was loaned out to Hull City for the second-half of the 2016/17 season and scored five goals in 19 games for the Tigers but to no avail as they were relegated from the top flight.

He then spent time at Cardiff City under Neil Warnock during the campaign after but didn’t find the net in 13 appearances for the Bluebirds, again suffering relegation to the second tier.

Niasse wouldn’t be a bad signing by Huddersfield in the Championship on a free and would give Carlos Corberan’s side more competition and depth up front.

Will HTAFC get Niasse?