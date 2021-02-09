Sky Sports reported last night that Erik Alonso had launched an unexpected ‘bid’ to buy controlling rights of Sheffield Wednesday from current owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Alonso was working as an adviser to Chansiri. He and Amadeu Paixao were the two men working alongside Chansiri in the club’s search for Tony Pulis’ successor.

But towards the end of last month, Alonso took to Twitter to announce that he’d be leaving the club, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ between himself and Chansiri – Alonso deleted his Twitter account soon after.

Since, the relationship between fan and owner has hit an all-time low at Sheffield Wednesday. Fans are rapidly falling out of love with their club and they weren’t buying the claims that Alonso genuinely wants to buy Sheffield Wednesday.

A fee ranging from £25million to £30million was first reported. Since, several sources have confirmed the reports of Alonso’s bid and the aftermath has been strange – Chansiri is still being berated by fans, but Alonso who was supported by fans after his departure from the club now looks to be the villain.

In a bid to stir the pot, Alonso has low-balled Chansiri, who has never previously mentioned his wish to sell Sheffield Wednesday. But the Thai, for all his poor decision-making in the past year-and-a-half, has always seemed to have the best intention of the club at heart.

That is something that can’t be said for Alonso. The ‘mystery adviser’ only came to light upon his departure and his low-ball offer to buy the club is no doubt an attempt to rattle Chansiri, knowing that it’ll reach the public eye and bring about yet more debate among fans.

But it’s a decision that has seemingly backfired. The bid is reportedly ‘nowhere near’ Chansiri’s valuation and with so may conmen in football today, a deflected bid to buy the club only strengthens Chansiri’s position as owner.

Sheffield Wednesday is a club in turmoil, and time is rapidly running out for them to turn their season around and avoid a Football League free-fall.

Their position leaves them susceptible to controversy but with the emerging news of Alonso’s bid, it appears controversy is finding it’s way into the club, rather than the club looking for it. This could well prove a turning point in fans’ liking of Chansiri, who can still prevail as the gracious businessman he once appeared to be.