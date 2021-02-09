Since leaving QPR for Crystal Palace last summer, Ebere Eze has impressed Premier League viewers, and he could be readying a big pay day for his former club.

Released by a number of Premier League and Football League clubs as a youth, it was QPR who took a gamble on Eze, and QPR who would eventually reap the rewards of that gamble.

He left the West Londoners for Palace last summer, in a deal worth up to £20million. Since, he’s taken to the Premier League by storm, capping a progressively impressive season by scooping Palace’s Player of the Month award for Janaury.

In 21 Premier League appearances this season, Eze has scored three and assisted as many. Roy Hodgson has taken his time in introducing him into the Premier league but now, Eze has emerged as one of Palace’s key players.

The 22-year-old looks destined to go on to bigger and better things in the game and when he does, QPR can expect a windfall. As Eze was heading for his Palace medical last summer, Sky Sports wrote that QPR have a 20% sell-on clause ‘built in’ to the deal.

Should the inevitable happen and Eze goes on to become one of the Premier League best wide players, and one of the top European teams come in for him, with the way the transfer market is heading Palace could easily triple their earnings on Eze.

A £60million transfer would give QPR a nice £12million windfall. Inflation could obviously boost that number by the time it comes about – nothing is guaranteed, but it’s an exciting prospect for QPR nevertheless