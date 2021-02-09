Bournemouth have been managerless since Jason Tindall’s sacking last week, with Harry Redknapp having come in on a voluntary basis to help caretaker manger Jonathan Woodgate.

“I’ve spoken to Harry quite a bit,” Woodgate told Bournemouth Echo. “He gives that advice, he’s been there and done it. He’s a really good guy I know I can trust, so I’ve spoken to him a few times about it.

“I think I’d be foolish, whilst down here in Bournemouth, not to pick his brains on different matters when he lives probably 10 minutes away from the training ground. I think that would be foolish of me.”

Redknapp is one England’s best coaching exports. He’s had successes with the likes of Bournemouth, West Ham, Portsmouth, Spurs and QPR to name a few, but is he now creeping towards a director of football role at Bournemouth?

It’s a preferable method for a lot of clubs to employ a much more experienced man in a director of football or technical director position, and one contemporary example for Bournemouth to go off is Derby County.

The Rams parted ways with Phillip Cocu earlier in the season. Soon after, former manager Steve McClaren was appointed technical director, with Wayne Rooney having since taken permanent charge.

Derby County now seem to have a foundation and results have improved on the pitch. The general atmosphere surrounding the cub is a lot more positive, despite the ongoing takeover talks, and it could be a format that Bournemouth should follow.

With Redknapp and Woodgate overseeing things, it could yet prove to be the perfect blend of experience and modernisation. Woodgate endured a tough start to life in management with Middlesbrough but he got his first win in temporary charge v Birmingham City last weekend, with a trip to Burnley in the FA Cup tonight.

Woodgate is alongside David Wagner and John Terry as favourites to land the job but whoever might be appointed next, they should continue to work with Redknapp as Woodgate has done.