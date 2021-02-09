Sunderland loan man Jordan Jones is keen to secure a permanent move to England in the summer, as per a report by Football Insider.

The winger was given the green light by Rangers to leave on loan in the last transfer window and it was the Black Cats who swooped to get him.

Jones, who is 26 years old, joined Lee Johnson’s side on a deal until the end of the season and made his debut for the League One outfit against MK Dons last time out.

The Northern Ireland international wants to secure a permanent transfer away from Ibrox and is looking to use his time at the Stadium of Light to put himself in the shop window.

He has had Championship interest in him in the past and was linked with Stoke City, QPR and Sheffield Wednesday in the last summer transfer window, as reported by the time by the Daily Record.

Read: Charlton Athletic run the risk of losing 2017 signing on a free

It could be the case that Sunderland opt to sign him in the summer but that could depend on what league they are in next term.

Jones only joined Rangers in 2019 from Kilmarnock but has found it tough getting regular action. He played just 14 games in the whole of the last campaign and has only played four times in all competitions this term.

Read: Watford to sign free agent on short-term deal

He started his career at Middlesbrough and had loan spells at Cambridge United and Hartlepool before moving up to Scotland.

Jones will be eager to catch the eye for Sunderland now and wants to stick around in the Football League on a long-term basis.



Should Sunderland complete a permanent deal for Jones this summer?