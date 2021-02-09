Millwall full-back Danny McNamara has signed a new “long-term contract” with the Championship club.

The length of the 22-year-old’s deal has not been disclosed but the Lions have tied the academy product down to for a significant period of time.

McNamara only made his debut for the club last month, but has already established himself as a regular in Gary Rowett’s side.

He achieved his breakthrough this season after a stellar first half of the campaign at St Johnstone, impressing so much with the Scottish Premiership side that he was recalled early from his loan.

Although expected to challenge for a first-team spot on his return to The Den, he has exceeded expectations in starting six consecutive Championship matches.

That was enough for the club to act in tying him down to a new deal, and he couldn’t have been happier to commit.

“It’s something that has been in the pipeline for about a month now, so I’m buzzing to get it sorted,” McNamara told the club’s official website.

“Being a Millwall boy – as are all my family – it means the world. Hopefully I’m doing them proud.

“I didn’t realise my debut was going to come around so soon (after returning from his loan spell), but I was over the moon.

“It was down to me to show that I could be trusted and I feel as though I did that. Within three days, I was in again against Bournemouth, and I think that shows the gaffer can trust me and vice versa.

“It’s been an all-round positive start and I hope I can continue that for the rest of the season.”

It has been a dramatic rise for McNamara this season, having appeared a fair distance from the Millwall first team at the beginning of the year.

Loan spells in non-league with Welling United, Dover Athletic and Havant and Waterlooville had been and gone, as well a season-long loan in League Two with Newport County in 2019-20.

Another temporary move was set-up for this campaign and he grasped the chance in Scotland with both hands, leading to his recall at the beginning of January with James Brown replacing him in the opposite direction.

After making his debut against Boreham Wood in the FA Cup, he started the next half-dozen league fixtures for the Lions before being benched for last weekend’s victory over Sheffield Wednesday.