The Sun claims that there are three front-runners for the vacant Bournemouth job – David Wagner, Jonathan Woodgate and John Terry.

Bournemouth parted ways with manager Jason Tindall last week. Formerly assistant to Eddie Howe, he replaced the longstanding Cherries boss upon relegation into the Premier League and would start to life back in the Football League well.

Tindall’s side looked to have established themselves as top-two contenders early on. But the wheels soon started to fall off – Bournemouth lost four-straight Championship games before the board decided to part ways with Tindall.

Since, Woodgate has taken temporary charge after arriving as a first-team coach a week before Tindall’s departure. The ex-Middlesbrough boss is in contention to land the full-time job, alongside former Terriers boss Wagner.

The German manager guided Huddersfield Town to Premier League promotion in 2017, having last year been sacked by Bundesliga side Schalke.

He’s said to be keen on the Bournemouth job, but also keen on claiming their first managerial position is Aston Villa no.2 Terry.

The Sun claims that, despite interest from Crystal Palace and Celtic, Bournemouth remains Terry’s ‘most likely’ destination should he land his first management job.

The three candidates are neck and neck and who Bournemouth might appoint next is unknown. Each three candidates have individual qualities but all of them also have their unique flaws and risks and so it’s a decision that needs to be made in good time.

Up next for Bournemouth is a trip to Burnley in the FA Cup tonight.