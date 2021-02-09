Charlton Athletic run the risk of losing Jake Forster-Caskey on a free transfer in the summer.

The midfielder has enjoyed regular football with the Addicks this season but has entered the final six months of his contract.

Lee Bowyer’s side have a big decision to make on his future at the club and need to tie up a new deal for him as soon as possible.

Forster-Caskey, who is 26 years old, has been ever-present in their midfield in this campaign having only made 13 appearances over the past two years due to injury.

However, he has come into his own this term and will be looking to help the London club gain promotion back to the Championship.

Forster-Caskey has been with Charlton since 2017 and this is now his fifth year at the club. There is no doubt that he can do it in League One but he will be eager to show what he can do in the second tier.

The midfielder started his career at Brighton and Hove Albion and rose up their youth ranks before playing 82 times for their first-team.

Forster-Caskey also had loan spells away from the Seagulls at Oxford United, MK Dons and Rotherham United before the Addicks signed him on a permanent deal.

The former England youth international is an unsung hero for Charlton these days and they need to address his contract situation before it’s too late.

