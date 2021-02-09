Stoke City defender Ryan Shawcross is moving closer to a move away from the Potters with talks ongoing with MLS side Inter Miami.

David Beckham’s franchise, which is now managed by Phil Neville, want to bring another former England international on board in the shape of the 32-year-old Shawcross.

The centre-back, who has been a Stoke player for almost 14 years, is believed to be open to the prospect of a new challenge in America, and the Daily Mail report that talks are ongoing over a move.

Shawcross is out of contract at the end of the season, and as such is now free to talk to clubs outside England about making a move when his deal expires in June.

Stoke are aware of the interest from Miami, and manager Michael O’Neill told the media that “discussions are open” after their Championship draw with Reading at the weekend.

Shawcross was absent from the side for that match, having only made three senior appearances this season.

Having made only five last year following a succession of injuries, Stoke are well placed to manage the exit of their club captain.

Shawcross has made more than 450 appearances for the Potters since first signing on loan from Manchester United in the summer of 2007.

The move was made permanent midway through that season as Stoke achieved promotion to the Premier League, and he was at the heart of the Tony Pulis side which became a top-flight mainstay and reached the FA Cup final in 2011.

He became skipper in 2010, and earned his one England cap in 2012 in a friendly against Sweden.

Shawcross remained a regular in Stoke’s first season following relegation in 2018, but injuries have taken their toll ever since and his fine service to the club appears to be coming to an end.

The Potters are now covered in central defence by the experienced Danny Batth and James Chester, 22-year-old Harry Souttar – who signed a “multi-year” deal with the club just last week, and teenager Nathan Collins.