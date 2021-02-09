Watford are closing in on the signing of Achraf Lazaar, as per The Athletic journalist Adam Leventhal on Twitter (see tweet below).

#WatfordFC transfer latest Former #NUFC LB/LWB Achraf Lazaar (free agent) due to start training with Watford on Tuesday after agreeing deal with club. Medical today. Understand it’s 6 mth deal with option for year. Moroccan left footer adds cover for Masina/Sema@TheAthleticUK — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) February 8, 2021

The Hornets are signing the free agent on a deal until the end of the season as some more cover and competition at left-back.

Lazaar, who is 29 years old, was released by Newcastle United last week and is being handed a swift return by Watford.

He had a medical at Vicarage Road yesterday and is expected to train today with his new teammates, with an official announcement of his transfer on the way.

Lazaar moved to England in 2016 to join Newcastle from Palermo but struggled for game time with the North East club. He made just 10 first-team appearances for the Premier League outfit during five-and-a-half years on their books.

He was loaned out to Benevento in the 2017/18 season to get some more opportunities in Serie A.

Lazaar then linked up with Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship during the campaign after. It was Steve Bruce who lured him to Hillsborough and he played four times for the Owls before suffering an injury.

He is now on his way back for a second crack at the second tier with Watford and will be looking to compete with Ken Sema and Adam Masina for the left-back role between now and the end of the season.

Good signing for Watford?