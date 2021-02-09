Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has rejected an offer to sell the club, to departed adviser Erik Alonso.

The Spaniard departed his position at Sheffield Wednesday last month. He took to Twitter to announce his leave, with Chansiri confirming that he was an adviser but seeming unmoved by Alonso’s sudden departure.

Since, Sky Sports have made the shock claim that Alonso – who is supposedly backed by a ‘wealthy Indonesian consortium’ – has offered between £25 and £30million.

But Chansiri has rejected the offer, and Sheffield Wednesday fans have reacted strongly on Twitter to this breaking news.

Their club sit in 23rd-place of the Championship table. Caretaker manager Neil Thompson is the man in charge for now, as Chansiri looks for a third permanent manager of the season.

Since Tony Pulis’ departure, the Owls have picked up a few more wins in the Championship. But the backroom antics continue to prevail, and here’s how Sheffield Wednesday fans reacted to the news of Alonso’s bid to buy the club: