Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has rejected an offer to sell the club, to departed adviser Erik Alonso.

The Spaniard departed his position at Sheffield Wednesday last month. He took to Twitter to announce his leave, with Chansiri confirming that he was an adviser but seeming unmoved by Alonso’s sudden departure.

Since, Sky Sports have made the shock claim that Alonso – who is supposedly backed by a ‘wealthy Indonesian consortium’ – has offered between £25 and £30million.

But Chansiri has rejected the offer, and Sheffield Wednesday fans have reacted strongly on Twitter to this breaking news.

Their club sit in 23rd-place of the Championship table. Caretaker manager Neil Thompson is the man in charge for now, as Chansiri looks for a third permanent manager of the season.

Since Tony Pulis’ departure, the Owls have picked up a few more wins in the Championship. But the backroom antics continue to prevail, and here’s how Sheffield Wednesday fans reacted to the news of Alonso’s bid to buy the club:

Of course it doesn’t meet his valuation of the club. This is a man that wouldn’t sell on any players because he out priced them. This is the man that over prices tickets and merchandise etc. He’ll want every single penny back and he’ll never get that. Chansiri should sell up! — lee webster (@webbyowls) February 8, 2021

Alonso turns up says he is our next savior. Claims to be a shareholder and a shiny new advisor. Speaks to fans to get them onside and then DC says its not true no shareholder or a major advisor. He then quits publicly after we lose against Cov. Guy has an agenda #nottrusted — Tickedy Boo (@Dango1867) February 8, 2021

Media games — B25 (@B25Owl) February 8, 2021

Out of the frying pan into the fire springs to mimd. Alonso seems just as shady to me and is trying to make himself look like a bi deal. In any case local media has already tagged this as a non story — Michael Mabbett (@Hernebayowl) February 8, 2021

What’s he offered him a quid — 🦉 (@TW1867_) February 8, 2021