Danny Cowley has spoken to AFC Wimbledon but is unlikely to become their new manager, as per a report by London News Online.

He is believed to be waiting for another opportunity at Championship level.

Wimbledon are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Glyn Hodges.

Cowley, who is 42 years old, is weighing up his next opportunity in the game and has been available since parting company with Huddersfield Town at the end of last season.

Cowley started his managerial career with Concord Rangers and Braintree Town before getting the Lincoln City job in 2016.

He impressed in charge of the Imps and guided them from the National League to League One over the course of three years, making him one of the most sought after bosses in the Football League at the time.

The Londoner got his opportunity to manage in the Championship at Huddersfield last season and kept the Terriers up, which was what he was brought in to do, before strangely getting sacked in July.

Cowley has emerged on the radar of Wimbledon as they search for their new boss and has held talks with the League One outfit. However, he is unlikely to be joining them and their search will continue.

Mark Robinson is currently in caretaker charge and oversaw the Dons beat Wigan Athletic 3-2 at the DW Stadium last time out.

Would Cowley have been good for Wimbledon?