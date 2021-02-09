In the latter stages of the January transfer window, Nottingham Forest were credited with interest in QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley, as per journalist Alex Crook.

Glenn Murray to #NFFC done. Hope it works out for the #BHAFC legend after a miserable stint at #WatfordFC. Forest also hoping to sign #QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) January 31, 2021

Forest were said keen on a late deal for the R’s shot-stopper. However, a move failed to materialise, with experienced strike Glenn Murray the only deadline day arrival at the City Ground.

Despite a move for Lumley failing to develop into anything serious, Nottingham Forest could look to reignite their winter interest in the QPR this summer if they wish, with the 25-year-old’s contract set to expire.

The three-year contract Lumley penned back in 2018 is now in its final year, meaning he could be available for nothing this summer.

It remains unknown as to whether or not Forest plan on pursuing a summer deal. However, as a Championship goalkeeper with plenty of pedigree in the division, picking up Lumley on a free transfer could prove to be a shrewd bit of business.

The Harlow-born ‘keeper has struggled for game time at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this season. He featured in the first two league games of the campaign and has not featured since then.

Lumley has spent two short stints on loan away from the club, joining Doncaster Rovers and Gillingham on emergency deals.

Since coming through QPR’s academy, Lumley has made 81 appearances for the club. In the process, the ‘keeper 20 clean sheets, also spending multiple stints out on loan.

As it stands, Nottingham Forest have three goalkeepers on the books: Brice Samba, Jordan Smith and Abdoulaye Diallo. Samba is undoubtedly the club’s number one choice, with Smith providing cover. 28-year-old Diallo is yet to make his debut for Forest and sees his deal expire at the end of the season.

