Speaking on Twitter, The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has said a Wigan Athletic deal to sign free agent attacker Joe Dodoo is ‘possible’.

The 25-year-old is without a club after his deal with Turkish side Ankara Keciorengucu ended last December.

Dodoo only spent a matter of months with the club after joining in September and the former Rangers man is now being linked with a move back to the Football League.

Football Insider claimed last week that Dodoo was on the brink of making a move to Crewe Alexandra. Claims have also emerged Wigan Athletic are eyeing up a deal for the Ghana-born attacker.

Now, The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has commented on the claims of the Latics’ interest in Dodoo. Speaking on Twitter, Nixon confirmed a deal is ‘possible’, so it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out.

In his short time in the Turkish second tier, Dodoo played in 16 games across all competitions, scoring twice. The former Leicester City ace can operate on both the left or right-wing as well as through the middle.

After leaving Leicester in 2016, Dodoo linked up with Scottish side Rangers, coming in on a free transfer. He spent three years on the books with Ibrox, enjoying the 2017/18 campaign with Blackpool.

In his time on loan at Bloomfield Road, Dodoo scored six goals and laid on four assists, featuring 25 times across all competitions. He also chipped in with three goal contributions in three FA Cup games for the Tangerines.

Upon his Rangers release in 2019, Bolton Wanderers brought the former England U18 international in. Dodoo remained with the Trotters for only one season, netting four goals and providing four assists in 27 games.

