According to West London Sport, QPR could look to send young trio Faysal Bettache, Ody Alfa and Stephen Duke-McKenna out on loan in the summer transfer window.

The young QPR trio are all looking to continue their development, be it at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium or out on loan.

At times this season, Alfa, Bettache and Duke-McKenna have all been in and around the senior picture this season. 20-year-old midfielder Bettache is the only one to make a senior appearance, making four substitute appearances.

As for Duke-McKenna and Alfa, neither have played for Mark Warburton’s side but both has featured in Championship matchday squads.

Now, insight has emerged regarding the trio’s situation with the R’s. According to West London Sport, the youngsters could all be eyed up for summer loan moves.

Warburton specifically addressed Bettache’s situation, saying he could look to send him out on a temporary basis. He said:

“He’s worked hard, young Faysal. He probably does need to go out just to play 20-odd games and keep developing, like Ilias did at Stevenage for example – that type of loan.”

Excluding a brief stint with Billericay Town, Bettache, 20, has spent most of his career at QPR playing youth football. The midfielder has made eight senior appearances for the Rangers, all coming off the bench.

21-year-old attacker Alfa is yet to make his senior debut for the R’s but has spent three spells out on loan. The Nigerian has also spent time with Billericay Town as well as Spanish side Atletico Baleares and National League club Maidenhead United.

Duke-McKenna, also 20, has featured heavily for the club’s youth sides. Warburton has named him in four Championship squads this season and will be looking to make his senior debut.

Should QPR loan the trio out?