There has been an upturn in fortunes for Sheffield Wednesday under the interim management of Neil Thompson.

Thompson has been running the playing side of affairs at Hillsborough since the sacking of ex-boss Tony Pulis in late-December last year.

That was 42 days ago and there are no clear signs on a new permanent manager coming through the doors any time soon.

However, there are some signs of things happening late Monday evening.

Surprise takeover bid for Sheffield Wednesday

News started to leak out across social media channels that a serious offer had been put in by Erik Alonso to buy the Owls.

News of this came from Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas who gave particulars of the deal in an article that he wrote.

Thomas wrote that Alonso, “backed by a wealthy Indonesian consortium” had put in a bid for “between £25m and £30m.” He also added that it was an offer that Chansiri didn’t entertain.

Late comments by Alonso before Twitter exit

Alonso himself got in on this story, according to a report by Yorkshire Live. Their reporter, Tom Marshall-Bailey, said that Alonso, who let his role as an advisor at the club recently, had posted the following to Twitter.

“I do not know who has leaked the news to the press. I just want to say one thing, all offers are accompanied by a proof of funds. Goodnight.”

After that brief comment, Alonso deactivated the Twitter account that it came from, @Eralbwbd.

As it stands, it appears that Sheffield Wednesday is to stay in the hands of current owner Chansiri with the bid from Alonso not even scratching the surface.

Would Erik Alonso be a better option as owner at Sheffield Wednesday than Dejphon Chansiri?