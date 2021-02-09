In somewhat surprising news from yesterday, Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri turned down an offer from ex-advisor, Erik Alonso, for the Owls.

That is according to Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas in an article backed up by local reporter Joe McCann of The Star in his subsequent report.

Wednesday as they are now

The Owls are managerless, effectively, since Tony Pulis’ sacking by club owner Dejphon Chansiri in late December.

For the past six weeks, they have been under the interim charge of Neil Thompson. In fairness, he’s largely stopped the rot – apart from a second-half fold against Millwall at the weekend.

The situation isn’t ideal for many Wednesday fans who have to suffer the frustration of their side being in the relegation zone and also seeing what many perceive as instability in the corridors of power at Hillsborough.

To top that all off, Chansiri is not the most liked person at the club and a cohort of fans would be happy to see the back of him.

Takeover bid confirmed – Sky Sports view

Thomas’ article surfaced late last night and instantly had Twitter awake and questioning.

The Sky Sports reporter’s article laid out the particulars of the bid from Alonso. He said that Alonso “is said to be backed by a wealthy Indonesian consortium.”

He went on to say that an offer had been made of “between £25m and £30m” and that Alonso and his backers were looking “for a 100 per cent stake.”

Takeover bid doubly confirmed – McCann view

The Star’s Joe McCann, in his article, confirms Thomas’ Sky Sports article that the Owls “have been subject to a bid.”

However, he also writes that it is “nowhere near Dejphon Chansiri’s valuation of the club.”

He goes on to add that the ‘Star’s sources’ “suggest that it would take an offer of substantially more than £30m” for Chansiri to even consider a sale of the club.

As it stands, it appears that Alonso’s move for Wednesday is dead in the water something Thomas does say when Wednesday’s Thai owner “declined” to enter into any form of talks with his ex-advisor at the club.