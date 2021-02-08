On the pitch, things are bad enough for Sheffield Wednesday. They were handicapped from the off this season.

Failing the EFL’s Financial Fair Play regulations saw the Owls start this season on minus-12 points. That deduction was halved.

However, inconsistency is a beast that Wednesday cannot shake off and it continues to claw away at them.

Wednesday, results and managerial instability

Starting on -12 was bad enough meaning that the Owls needed to pick up four wins just to get back to parity and then they’d have to chase down the three teams ahead of them to climb out of the bottom three.

Inconsistency has crippled them and pegged them back as they looked to step forward. One other thing holding them back is the managerial situation at Hillsborough.

The South Yorkshire club have been without a permanent manager since the end of last year, 42 days now without anyone in full charge.

Neil Thompson is the interim manager after the Owls owner, Dejphon Chansiri, disposed of Tony Pulis after a run of one win in 10 games.

Pulis was Wednesday’s second manager of the season after taking over from the sacked Garry Monk. Monk had been visited by that familiar inconsistency and couldn’t get Wednesday clear of the threat of relegation.

Credit where credit is due, since Pulis’ sacking, Thompson had guided the Owls to just one loss and a string of wins before their visit to Millwall at the weekend.

Wednesday were turned over in a dismal second-half performance and ended up imploding to a 4-1 loss at the New Den.

Chansiri Out and Twitter question answered – Nixon

There is a steady cohort of Owls fans who really would like to see the back of Thai owner Chansiri at the club. Their growing dissatisfaction that the Thai’s running of the club is ruining them can be seen online. Simply put: they want him out.

There’s some noise doing the rounds that, made popular by this Sky Sports article, that former club advisor Erik Alonso had made a bid for ownership of the Owls.

That led this fan to ask Sun reporter Alan Nixon if it were true:

@reluctantnicko sky claiming Chansiri turned down bid to buy club from Erik Alonso ? — Adam jenkins (@swfc_adam) February 8, 2021

Nixon’s quoted retweet reply needed no words – one emoji was enough:

Seems that sometimes some things don’t need words to express feeling.