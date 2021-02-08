Watford’s stance over underfire striker Andre Gray has been blasted by club legend Luther Blissett after a club video namechecked the Hornets great in a video released by the club Facebook page.

Watford record goalscorer Blissett did not hold back after the club posed a question to Gray using the tabloid moniker ‘Luther Misset’ when posing a question to the former Burnley frontman.

Andre Gray – what’s all the hoo-haa?

Gray has been accused of two transgressions of the coronavirus lockdown laws. First, according to the Daily Mail, he held a 20-person birthday party at his home in the first national lockdown before hosting a poker party during the second lockdown in November.

Gray speaks candidly on the club-released video and responds to questions about his coronavirus transgressions.

However, he did not speak as candidly as Blissett in his response.

Blissett’s ‘shameless PR’ response to Watford video

Club legend Blissett did not hold back and launched into a bitter attack at his former club as they put questions to Gray about his two coronavirus lockdown breaches.

Calling the Hornets out on his Facebook page, Blissett said Watford were guilty of “shameless PR” and saying that he is “disgusted” at the club’s decision to release the video.

“Speaking honestly” myself – this is shameful PR. I am disgusted that the Club has included me in this artful… Posted by Luther Blissett on Friday, 5 February 2021

Blissett continued the verbal assault adding:

“Portraying my goal scoring ability in a negative way simply to justify their player and gain sympathy for his behaviour both on and off the pitch to unhappy fans is not the way.”

Blissett scored 186 goals in 503 games for Watford over three spells at the club, including a final swansong season in 1991.

Is Luther Blissett right to be so angry at being dragged into this row with Andre Gray?