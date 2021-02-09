Scott Robertson enjoyed a winning introduction to life at Doncaster Rovers as a substitute, as his new club swept aside Oxford United 3-2 at the Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday.

Viewed as one of the brightest young prospects at Scottish giants Celtic, the 19-year-old will add some extra composure to the Donny midfield as they push for promotion to the Sky Bet English Championship this campaign. Of course, Robertson is a familiar face in Sky Bet League One having spent the first half of the season on loan at divisional counterparts Gillingham.

Capable in either a defensive or number eight midfield role, Robertson possesses an excellent array of spatial awareness on the field of play. His ability to pass the ball effectively and then take up intelligent positions further up the pitch may see him become a fan favourite at the Yorkshire club. Coupled with his late supporting runs into the 18-yard box which will become more apparent as the season wares on, he should be able to register some decent numbers in terms of goals and assists.

Interestingly, Robertson has previous experience of participating in continental football for his parent club. He made his debut in the Europa League group stages for Celtic in a 2-0 defeat for the Hoops away to Romanian outfit CFR Cluj. Impressing considerably throughout the ninety minutes, there were calls from Celtic supporters to see more of the youngster at Celtic Park due to the nature of his performance for the Celtic senior side that evening.

Excitingly for the Doncaster Rovers faithful, Robertson will be a real asset for Darren Moore’s side between now and the conclusion of 2020/21 should he get the chance to regularly feature.