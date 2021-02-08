Free agent Jay Simpson has been training with Southend United, as per a report by the Echo News.

The former Millwall, QPR and Hull City man is being looked at by the League Two side.

Simpson, who is 32 years old, is an experienced player in the Football League and has racked up over 350 appearances in his career to date.

He last played for New Salamina in Cyprus but was released by them at the end of last season.

Simpson gained his first taste of first-team football on loan at Millwall from Arsenal during the 2007/08 season and impressed for the Lions in League One. He was a youngster at the time and scored eight goals for the London club.

He then had a spell at West Brom before rocking up at QPR on loan a couple of seasons later, this time in the Championship. The forward managed 13 goals in 42 appearances for the R’s in all competitions.

Hull City then signed him on a permanent basis after his Hoops stint ended and he spent three years on the books at the KCOM Stadium.

The Tigers were promoted to the Premier League during Simpson’s time in East Yorkshire and he was shipped back out on loan to Millwall during his second campaign at the club.

He left Hull in 2013 and has since played for Buriram United in Thailand, Leyton Orient and MLS side Philadelphia Union.

Simpson may now be on his way back to the Football League with Southend.



Should Southend sign Simpson?