Experienced winger Ricky Holmes is training with Southend United, as per a report by the Echo News.

The free agent is searching for a new club and the League Two side are casting an eye over him.

Holmes, who is 33 years old, is vastly experienced in the Football League and has racked up over 500 appearances in his career to date.

He has spent the first-half of this season playing in League One for his former club Northampton Town.

Holmes spent time on the books at Southend as a youngster and could end up back there now.

He had spells at Chelmsford City and Barnet before Portsmouth signed him in 2013. The wide man spent two years at Fratton Park and played 62 times for Pompey before moving on to Northampton Town.

Charlton Athletic then came calling in 2016 and he impressed with the Addicks, scoring 19 goals in 64 games over a season-and-a-half in League One to earn himself a Championship move.

Sheffield United lured him away from London and he spent three years on the books at Bramall Lane but only played five games for the Blades. Instead, they loaned out him to third tier duo Oxford United and Gillingham before releasing him last summer.

Holmes linked back up with Northampton but is now training with Southend. It will be interesting to see if Mark Moseley’s side offer him a deal.

Would Holmes be a good signing for Southend?