Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Neil Thompson has provided a positive update surrounding the recovery of Dominic Iorfa, after the defender suffered a ruptured Achilles Tendon in December ruling him out for the season.

Speaking to The Sheffield Star, Thompson shed light on the situation, saying:

“He’s back in the building in terms of rehab… He had an operation on his Achilles and certainly won’t be around this season.

“It’s a serious injury for him but, knowing the type of character Dominic is, he will do everything in his power to get back as quickly as he can. Realistically you’re looking towards next season now, but we will give him as much help and support as we can.”

Despite the evident disappointment surrounding the realistic time-frame of the 25-year-old’s return, there can be some real encouragement for Owls supporters moving ahead into the 2021/22 campaign. Due to the gravely serious nature of the injury, his introduction to the rehabilitation process two months beyond sustaining the knock is extremely pleasing to see on a human level.

Seemingly healing from his operation with minimal complications, Iorfa can now build towards getting himself back on the training field in the next few months. Undoubtedly, Sheffield Wednesday will be desperate to initiate him back into the first-team picture as soon as possible due to his status as an influential member of the Hillsborough changing room.

Of course, there is also the matter of his on-field exploits to consider upon his eventual reappearance. Currently the reigning Sheffield Wednesday Player of the Year, his competency and leadership in the back-line have been sorely missed by the Owls, as they find themselves embroiled in a relegation battle in the Sky Bet English Championship which could go down to the wire.

Eligible for England and Nigeria international teams, Iorfa will be watching on with intent tomorrow night. Sheffield Wednesday face arguably their biggest game of the 2020/21, when they play host to basement boys Wycombe Wanderers in a must-win clash at the bottom.