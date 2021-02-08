According to Tom Barclay writing for The Sun’s online portal, West Brom are ready to go into battle with Premier League rivals Burnley over Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall.

This battle looks set to be fought out over the summer between the two sides who are both admirers of the centre-back.

Joe Worrall – who is he?

24-year-old, Nottingham-born Worrall has been at the City Ground with Forest all his professional career since signing from Hucknall Sports.

He’s had two loans out of the club, first to Dagenham and Redbridge and, more illustriously, a season on loan at SPL side Rangers.

During his time at the Glasgow giants, Worrall featured in 21 Premiership games for the Gers in his season in Scotland.

He’s now firmly established as one of Forest’s first-choice centre-backs and is showing consistency in an inconsistent Reds outfit.

Joe Worrall – what The Sun says

In his article, reporter Barclay says that the Baggies “are plotting a summer move” for Forest’s Worrall, “whether they stay up or not.”

West Brom are in the Premier League drop-zone and are on a bad run of form. They are 11 points from safety and have shipped a league-high 54 goals so far this season.

Barclay writes that the Baggies are thought to have Forest’s former Rangers loanee firmly in their sights and continue to check him out.

Indeed, Barcley writes that the Baggies “technical and sporting director Luke Dowling watched the centre-back” during Forest’s win at Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend.

The youngster would fit the bill for a Baggies side looking to shore up the middle of a leaky defence during a summer overhaul.

He is experienced in the Forest first-team since making his senior breakthrough at the City Ground. He has 122 Forest appearances (three goals/four assists) to his name – 114 of these coming in the Sky Bet Championship.

Will Forest be able to hold off West Brom or Burnley interest in the summer?