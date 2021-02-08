Speaking to Croatian news outlet Sportske Novosti, Norwich City striker Josip Drmic has remained coy on the chances of a permanent move to loan club HNK Rijeka.

Drmic sealed a loan move away from Carrow Road earlier this month having fallen down the pecking order under Daniel Farke.

Croatian outfit HNK Rijeka moved to bring Drmic in, sealing a deal until the end of the season. The Swiss international had not played for the Canaries’ senior side all season, with a loan move giving him the chance to pick up more first-team football.

Now, Drmic has opened up on the chances of joining Rijeka on a permanent basis.

Speaking to Sportske Novosti, the 28-year-old has said he would be open to a permanent switch if both he and the club were happy. However, he added that it is ‘too early’ to consider a permanent move, saying:

“It’s too early to talk about it. I’m concentrating on this moment, I haven’t practically trained with the first team yet.

“We go step by step. If I am happy and satisfied and if Rijeka is happy with me all options are open.”

Given Drmic’s situation with Norwich City, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him leave permanently in the summer. Whether its a move to HNK Rijeka or another club is another matter.

The Swiss striker said he felt ‘blamed’ for the Canaries’ relegation to the Championship, also revealing a desire to return to the Bundesliga.

Now, with a move to HNK Rijeka secured, it will be interesting to see how Drmic fares in Croatia. Would you like to see the attacker leave permanently in the summer? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

