Middlesbrough prospect Isaiah Jones got off to a flyer at his new club, as he notched a goal on his debut for Queen of the South in their 2-1 defeat to Alloa Athletic in the Scottish Championship.

Playing on the left hand-side of the Doonhamers attack, Jones expertly anticipated the direction of the ball and slotted home from close range after a parry from aptly named Alloa Athletic goalkeeper Neil Parry. Despite the eventual outcome, the 21-year-old will be pleased to have netted his first senior professional goal as he aims to showcase his attributes to Boro boss Neil Warnock ahead of next campaign.

As well as his current loan spell in Dumfries, Jones previously featured on loan at Scottish Premiership outfit St Johnstone making a solitary appearance away to Ayr United in the Scottish Cup. The youngster has mainly featured for the Middlesbrough Under-23s within his stay on Teesside, scoring four goals and claiming two assists from his combined 22 games for the second-string over the last two campaigns.

Highly thought of by academy staff at Middlesbrough, the move to farm the winger out on loan for the remainder of the campaign is an intelligent one. Gaining exposure to regular first-team football is vital for the Englishman’s development, whilst playing in a physically challenging league like the Scottish second tier should give Jones an excellent platform to harness his progression in all areas of his play.

If the prodigy can continue his goal-scoring exploits until the end of 2020/21 at Queen of the South, Warnock may feel he can make the step up to a main squad berth in the near future.