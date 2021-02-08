AFC Wimbledon has secured the signing of former Spurs striker Shayon Harrison, announcing the deal on their official club website.

Harrison comes in to bolster the Dons’ attacking ranks after leaving Dutch side Almere City earlier this month.

The former Spurs attacker will compete with Joe Pigott, Ollie Palmer and Zach Robinson for a spot in AFC Wimbledon’s starting 11.

Currently managerless, the League One side will be hoping Harrison can help boost them up the table. As it stands, Wimbledon occupy 19th spot, only one point clear of the relegation zone.

Upon the announcement of his arrival, the 23-year-old spoke to the club’s official website about his latest move. Harrison said he is happy to be back in England after a stint in Holland, insisting this is an important time in his career. He said:

“I’m very excited to be here. I’ve played in League One and League Two before and my priority was to come back to England.

“I’m at a stage in my career when I need to be playing as much as possible and getting the opportunity to come here and play for such a great club with great history is delightful.

“The lads and the manager have really welcomed me into the group and I’m looking forward to helping the team out as much as I can.”

Over the course of his career, Harrison has mainly featured through the middle. However, he has appeared on both wings at times, displaying his versatility.

The London-born attacker enjoyed a prolific spell with Spurs’ U23s after making his way through the academy. In 50 games, Harrison netted 26 goals and laid on six assists, spending time out on loan with Yeovil Town, Southend United and Melbourne City.

Now back in England, Harrison will be looking to show Dons fans what he can do in League One. Happy with the arrival of Harrison, Wimbledon supporters? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

