Xisco Munoz is now the man in charge at Watford – the club’s fifth permanent manager since September 2019.

He replaced Vladimir Ivic in December. The Serb led a contested reign just like his predecessors and now fans are already starting to question the abilities of Munoz.

His side sit in 5th-place of the Championship table after a run of three games without a win, the last being a goalless draw at Coventry City – it was a tired performances and one that has cast doubt onto Munoz’s tenure.

The Hornets are in turmoil from top-to-bottom and this season could get a whole lot worse before it’s over, with the likes of Bournemouth and Middlesbrough hot on Watford’s tail.

Here though, we put Watford fans to the test to see if they can remember how many days each of these seven managers lasted in charge at Vicarage Road.

Have a go, and share it with your friends!