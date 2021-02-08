As per a report from The Athletic, Liverpool are prepared to give Blackburn Rovers loan star Harvey Elliott the chance to prove himself at Anfield next season.

The 17-year-old winger has been a star performer for Tony Mowbray’s side so far this campaign.

Elliott has netted four goals and laid on eight assists in 23 appearances with Blackburn Rovers. The former Fulham youngster has nailed down a spot in the starting 11, becoming a key player at Ewood Park.

Elliott’s form has seen him pick up plenty of praise in just his first full season of senior football.

Football Insider claimed an unnamed Blackburn player declared the winger as the best 17-year-old they’ve ever seen. Not only that, but former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has tipped him for a role in Liverpool’s senior side next season.

Now, a report has emerged revealing Liverpool’s plans for Elliott next season. According to The Athletic’s James Pearce, Jurgen Klopp is ready to give the Rovers loan star the chance to ‘prove his worth’ in the first-team squad, ruling out the possibility of a departure.

Should Elliott remain with Liverpool, the starlet will be competing with some the Premier League’s best wingers for game time.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are the Anfield club’s main men out wide, with Diogo Jota and Xherdan Shaqiri also options.

Elliott’s stint with Blackburn Rovers has shown that he has the potential to become a future star for Liverpool. Do you think the youngster is ready to go into the senior side next season? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Is Elliott ready for senior football with Liverpool?